NAB Show offers view of broadcasting’s future

Having just returned from the NAB Show in Las Vegas, I can tell you without a doubt that there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the future of broadcasting! Technology is just a part of it. The people involved in broadcasting’s future are motivated and inspiring.

As part of the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations (NASBA) we were also quite fortunate to be able to have private meetings with FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks, as well as NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith and the NAB Government Relations Team. NASBA has a great working relationship and we always learn a lot from these gatherings. If you haven’t yet gone to an NAB Show, it’s a great way to connect with other broadcasters and to be inspired for the future of YOUR business.

PPT Coalition meets with Gov. Ever’s team

As you know, I’ve been joining meetings with members of the Coalition to Repeal Wisconsin’s Personal Property Tax as they meet with state elected officials. The broad coalition of 51 organizations, including your WBA, recently met with Gov. Ever’s staff about additional reform or repeal of the personal property tax during this legislative session.

Honoring the Greats!

We proud to announce the 2019 Class of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame:

Clif Groth

Dean Maytag

David L. Nelson (1921-2017)

Fannie Mason Steve (1877-1969)

We are also recognizing four Local Broadcast Legends:

Jerry Burke

Duff Damos

Glen Moberg

Marshall Shapiro (1938-2012)

Both groups will be recognized June 13 at the WBA Summer Conference to be held this year at the beautiful Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Local Broadcast Legends will be honored at the luncheon and the Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the Hall of Fame dinner that night.

Registration open for Summer Conference

You can sign up now to attend the WBA Summer Conference held June 12-13 at the Osthoff Resort, one of our member’s favorite conference locations. The agenda of speakers and the agendas for the Engineering Day, the Media Technology Institute, and the Young Professional’s Toolbox and events are set. Check out the details on PAGES XX-XX.

Registration is also open for the annual golf tournament which will be held June 12 at Quit Qui Oc Golf Club.

There will, of course, also be a job fair on June 12 which stations can register for here. Job seekers are welcome to come at no cost.

Sports Workshop coming to Miller Park

Our WBA Doug Chickering WIAA Sports Workshop is coming back to Miller Park this summer! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 24. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and, of course, we won’t leave before watching a game! The Brewers will be hosting the Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m. The workshop includes your ticket to the game!

During the sessions we’ll hear from the WIAA, Brewers radio announcer Jeff Levering, and Brewers VP for Strategy and Analytics, Mike Schwartz.

There’s a lot going on right now with Your WBA. Be sure to keep up with us on our website, social media, and our WBA app. We hope to see you at one or more of our upcoming events!