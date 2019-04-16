4 to be honored as Local Broadcast Legends

Four Wisconsin Broadcasters have been chosen as WBA Local Broadcast Legends and will be recognized during the Keynote Luncheon at the WBA Summer Conference at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake on June 13.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Local Broadcast Legends Award was established in 2015 under the direction of Bruce Grassman, owner/president of Results Radio. The Local Broadcast Legends Award is a great honor and recognition for individuals that work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. They are individuals who exemplify localism. This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.

Individuals with 15 years or more service in Wisconsin broadcasting may be nominated by their company, co-workers, community leaders, family members, and friends. The station or organization which the nominee is associated with submits the nomination on behalf of the nominating individual(s).

The WBA is grateful to Bruce Grassman for his vision to establish a means for dedicated local broadcast employees to be recognized for their contributions to Wisconsin broadcasting. This award is for those who unconditionally support their stations and community.

Our 2019 recipients are as follows:

Jerry Burke

It’s been said that there is no reporter in the history of the Fox Valley with more local contacts and sources than Jerry Burke.

Jerry spent 34 years of his career at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, mostly spent as Valley News Bureau Chief supervising newsrooms in Oshkosh and Appleton.

During his career, he earned a reputation for always getting the story right the first time. It’s this dedication to accuracy that built Jerry’s trust with his audience and his sources and earned him the respect of the community.

This respect was demonstrated at his retirement party which was the most attended retirement party in WBAY’s history and included local officials, judges, and more than 40 members of law enforcement.

Retired WBAY assignment manager Jim Dillion said of Jerry, “I can’t think of anyone I respect as a reporter more than Jerry Burke.”

Jerry is described as the perfect mentor for new reporters and shared his expertise while teaching at UW-Oshkosh.

Jerry is an ambassador for the community and has spent 50 years working at EAA AirVenture fly-in in Oshkosh. He also covered the huge event every year he worked at WBAY.

Jerry’s dedication to community and fidelity to journalism will leave a lasting legacy in the Fox Valley.

Duff Damos

Duff Damos is known in the Wisconsin Northwoods for his deep voice, his dedication to radio, and his devotion to his audience.

Duff has had a long career in radio, as PD and hosting mornings on WIFC in Wausau for 17 years, hosting afternoons on WHDG in Rhinelander, and for the last 17 years hosting afternoons on WRLO, Antigo. He is also operations manager for the NRG Media 6-station Northwoods cluster.

Duff also has been involved with WHDG for 17 years at the enormous Hodag Country Festival. He’s involved in local charity events like the Minocqua Chill Out which is an annual fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network, which has raised $250,000 over 11 years.

His peers describe him as “meticulous, caring, and dedicated to his job, his staff, his listeners, and our communities.”

NRG Market Manager Shane Sparks wrote, “Dedicated to his craft and his listeners, Duff has been a leader not only in the workplace but in his local communities by sharing this time and talents.”

His influence is demonstrated by the number of listeners who approach him or stop by the station unannounced to see him.

Duff has been a prominent voice in Wisconsin’s Northwoods for more than 40 years.

Glen Moberg

Glen Moberg embodied the ideals of local journalism during his almost 50-year career.

Glen moved to Wausau from Chicago in 1993 to serve as news director and anchor at WSAW-TV and later assignment manager for WAOW-TV. In 2003, he joined Wisconsin Public Radio as a reporter and talk show host.

Before that, he served as a network correspondent for WFLD-TV Fox News Chicago. He also created and led a cable television news department that served 10 communities in Chicago’s western suburbs.

Glen took special interest in issues affecting the community, the environment, and civil rights.

In 2004 he co-created and hosted “Route 51,” putting a spotlight on regional issues and personalities. He produced and moderated numerous forums for local and statewide elections, including two U.S. Senate debates.

Glen served on influential boards of directors and emceed local events. He received more than 40 broadcast journalism awards at Wisconsin Public Radio. The people he hired and mentored are still serving the public in their own successful careers.

Glen retired in February as he fights cancer. WPR Director Mike Crane wrote that Glen has “shown not only courage and conviction, but in his inimitable way, he ‘lives his life in front of us,’ openly sharing what he’s fighting, and how he’s choosing to live.”

Marshall Shapiro

Marshall (Marsh) Shapiro (1938-2012) is a Madison broadcasting icon whose engaging personality took him from a beloved kids show host to a well-respected sports authority.

Apart from three years of service in the Navy, Marshall lived his entire life in Madison. In 1964 he started hosting the WKOW-TV afternoon kids’ show “Cartoon Corral” as Marshall the Marshall. The show was also carried by WAOW-TV in Wausau. Thousands of children and guests appeared on the show during its run until 1968. He got into the community, attending company picnics, fairs, birthday parties, parades, and other special events.

Marshall turned his career toward sports, joining the WKOW sports department and serving as sports director. He got a reputation for cultivating deep sources on the sports beat.

From 1975 to the mid-80s he anchored WKOW-TV statewide telecasts of the WIAA basketball, swimming, and wrestling tournaments. He also did play-by-play for Badger football, basketball, and wrestling.

Marshall emceed WKOW’s local segments of the Muscular Dystrophy telethons and hosted the events Special Olympics in Stevens Point from 1983 to 1991.

Marshall served on numerous community boards and from 1968 to 2010 and also owned and operated the Nitty Gritty Restaurant and Bar.

Former employer Terry Shockley said Marshall was, “Dedicated to his profession of broadcasting while very tenacious in all respects.”