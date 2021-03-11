In-person events returning this summer

Rarely do we talk with a WBA member who doesn’t mention their desire to get back to networking with their fellow broadcasters. We most definitely share in that desire and are very excited to return to in-person events with the return of our Summer Conference and Broadcasters Clinic.

Our WBA Summer Conference will take place Aug. 25-26 at the beautiful Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan on the shores of Lake Michigan. As you’ll notice above, we’re honored to welcome Senator Gordon Smith who will be our keynote speaker.

Moving the conference from June to August gave us the best chance at having a Summer Conference that best resembles our traditional conferences. Plus – it’s our WBA 70th Anniversary celebration! The hope is that by delaying the conference for 10 weeks, we will be providing more time for distribution of the vaccine so that more of you might be comfortable attending in person.

Because the new dates put our Summer Conference only two weeks before Broadcasters Clinic, there will not be a “traditional” Engineering Day running concurrent with the conference, however, we will continue working with our Clinic Chair and MTI Chair on plans for a smaller event for our engineers, including some form of our Media Technology Institute (MTI).

Please look for an agenda soon for the Summer Conference!

Broadcasters Clinic planning underway

Broadcasters Clinic has also changed dates, but in the opposite direction. Because the NAB Show is now running during Clinic’s traditional meeting time, Clinic is being moved up to Sept. 8-10, which means we’re getting a jump on planning that event as well. We’ve already opened registration to exhibitors and will soon have an agenda to share. We know this group, as well, is also very excited to get back to meeting in person!

Inspiration from students, broadcasters

You can’t help but be inspired whenever broadcasting students and broadcasting professionals are in the same space. While they couldn’t meet in person this year, the virtual version of the Student Seminar sought to give students something the pandemic has deprived them of…time with professionals. The students always come with great curiosity and the professionals are reinvigorated with the spirit of ambitious students.

I’m sure everyone will be excited to get together in person next year, but please know that this year’s Student Seminar was a huge success. A heartfelt thank you to all our valued members (as professionals and sponsors) who made it possible.

Diversity Committee begins work

Your WBA Board recently established a Diversity Committee and that Committee met for the first time in February. You can read more about the group here. From the first meeting I can already tell you that we’re extremely fortunate to have those who volunteered to be a part of this group. They each have their own experiences that will come together to shape an effective and dynamic plan for broadcasting in Wisconsin. Stay tuned.

Thank you to Mark Strachota

Mark Strachota recently retired as general manager of WDJT-TV in Milwaukee. He was a member of the WBA Board and we thank him so much for his service to the board.

Mark will be recognized at our WBA Summer Conference when we will also hold elections for the Board at the annual membership meeting. Because of changes to the WBA bylaws, the members of the current executive committee have served an extra eight months in their roles. We also thank them very much for their service.

The months ahead will be busy and exciting for your WBA. Like you and your stations, we’re committed to building back even better. We know that our strength comes from our members, and of course, that bodes well for you and your WBA!