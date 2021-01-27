New WBA committee to address diversity in broadcasting

A new committee within the WBA is forming to promote diverse voices within the WBA and broadcasting in Wisconsin.

The WBA Board of Directors voted last fall to create the committee as described here:

This committee will seek to expand the diversity of voices represented in conversations about issues related to broadcasting in Wisconsin. The primary focus will be on promoting diverse voices within the WBA through the WBA committee structure, with a view toward how those efforts will address systemic racism within broadcasting more broadly. Diversity in all forms should be promoted, including, but not exclusive to, consideration of ethnicity, sexual orientation, socio-economic background, and physical and cognitive impairments.

The following nominees were invited to join the new committee:

Montoto and Wade will co-chair the committee. They are members of the WBA Board and have been involved with tie formation of the committee since its inception.

“The WBA saw a need to hear more voices and be more inclusive in the ways we serve our members,” Wade said. “The creation of this committee is an important catalyst to help us do that.” “I’m excited for the creation of the first-ever WBA Diversity Committee,” Montoto said. “I look forward to working with the committee’s members to have an inclusive and diverse association.”