Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

New WBA committee to address diversity in broadcasting

Published January 27, 2021
A new committee within the WBA is forming to promote diverse voices within the WBA and broadcasting in Wisconsin.
 
The WBA Board of Directors voted last fall to create the committee as described here:
 
This committee will seek to expand the diversity of voices represented in conversations about issues related to broadcasting in Wisconsin. The primary focus will be on promoting diverse voices within the WBA through the WBA committee structure, with a view toward how those efforts will address systemic racism within broadcasting more broadly. Diversity in all forms should be promoted, including, but not exclusive to, consideration of ethnicity, sexual orientation, socio-economic background, and physical and cognitive impairments.
 
The following nominees were invited to join the new committee:
 

Carina Abrego-Koch, Outreach Specialist, Wisconsin Public Radio, Green Bay

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lyle Banks, VP and General Manager, WISC-TV, Madison

Latonya Lucas, Marketing/Promotions Director, Milwaukee Radio Group, Milwaukee

Wendell Ray, Director of Radio Services, WRST-FM, Oshkosh

Marcela Tapia, Creative Services and Promotions Manager, WEAU-TV, Eau Claire

Miguel Villarreal, VP/Market Manager, Midwest Communications, Wausau

Lupita Montoto, On Air Personality and Marketing Specialist, La Movida Radio, Madison

Jan Wade, General Manager, WISN-TV, Milwaukee
 
Montoto and Wade will co-chair the committee. They are members of the WBA Board and have been involved with tie formation of the committee since its inception.

“The WBA saw a need to hear more voices and be more inclusive in the ways we serve our members,” Wade said. “The creation of this committee is an important catalyst to help us do that.”
 
“I’m excited for the creation of the first-ever WBA Diversity Committee,” Montoto said. “I look forward to working with the committee’s members to have an inclusive and diverse association.”
 
The committee will hold its first meeting in February.
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250