NAB President at speak at WBA Summer Conference

The President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters is coming to the WBA Summer Conference in August.

Sen. Gordon Smith will be the keynote speaker on Aug. 26, the second day of the conference at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

Sue Keenom, Senior Vice President, State, International, and Board Relations for NAB, will be joining him.

“We’re thrilled to have Sen. Smith join us as we celebrate the 70th year of the WBA,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “This will be our first opportunity to gather since the pandemic and a perfect occasion to celebrate.”

Smith joined the National Association of Broadcasters as president and CEO in November 2009. Prior to joining NAB, Sen. Smith served as a two-term U.S. senator from Oregon and later as senior advisor in the Washington offices of Covington & Burling, LLP.

Smith last joined the WBA Summer Conference in 2018 when he spoke at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Please plan to join us in showing Sen. Smith and Sue Keenom some fabulous Wisconsin hospitality!

More details about the Summer Conference will be released in the coming weeks.