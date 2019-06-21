Hall of Fame photos available now

Photos from the WBA Hall of Fame induction last week at the Osthoff Resort are now available. See below.
The four inductees are:
· Clif Groth’s engineering expertise has touched countless radio stations throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.
· Dean Maytag is passionate about broadcasting and has been dedicated to television, local programming, mentoring, and community service in Wisconsin.
· David L. Nelson (1921-2017) was a well-respected leader whose dedication led to a long and influential career in broadcasting.
· Fannie Mason Steve (1877-1969) was a teacher, musician, mentor, and tireless advocate for the joys of exercise and life.
Read bios on all four inductees. View each of their Hall of Fame videos by clicking on their names above.
Read more here about the induction ceremony, the scholarship announced at the event, and last week’s induction of this this year’s Local Broadcast Legends.