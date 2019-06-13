4 inducted to Hall of Fame, scholarship announced

Four new names were added to the WBA Hall of Fame on Thursday night and the creation of a new scholarship available through the WBA was announced Thursday night during the induction event at the Osthoff Resort.

The announcement of the David L. Nelson Scholarship came from his family. Nelson was inducted Thursday to the WBA Hall of Fame. The new $1,000 scholarship will be available along with four other previously created scholarships during the next cycle of scholarships available through the WBA.

Nelson was one of four inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame:

Clif Groth ’s engineering expertise has touched countless radio stations throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Dean Maytag is passionate about broadcasting and has been dedicated to television, local programming, mentoring, and community service in Wisconsin.

David L. Nelson (1921-2017) was a well-respected leader whose dedication led to a long and influential career in broadcasting.

Fannie Mason Steve (1877-1969) was a teacher, musician, mentor, and tireless advocate for the joys of exercise and life.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was created in 1989 to honor broadcasters that have devoted a minimum of 15 years to the broadcasting industry including a minimum of 10 years as a Wisconsin broadcaster. The award recognizes an individual’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and at the WBA Hall of Fame website: www.wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org

With this year’s inductees, the WBA Hall of Fame membership roll grows to 148 members.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is also recognized four Local Broadcast Legends this week during the WBA Summer Conference:

Jerry Burke is believed to have more contacts and sources than any reporter in the Fox Valley.

Duff Damos is known in the Wisconsin Northwoods for his deep voice, his dedication to radio, and his devotion to his audience.

Glen Moberg embodied the ideals of local journalism during his almost 50-year career.

Marshall (Marsh) Shapiro (1938-2012) is a Madison broadcasting icon whose engaging personality took him from a beloved kids show host to a well-respected sports authority.