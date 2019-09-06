Deadline quickly approaching for YP nominations

There are only a few weeks left to submit your nominations for the WBA Young Professional of the Year. We will recognize six finalize and award the YP of the Year at the 2020 WBA Summer Conference. The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. Submit nominations here.

SBE National coming to Broadcasters Clinic

Planning for the award-winning Broadcasters Clinic is hitting its stride. Registration is open and hotel reservations are due Sept. 23. SBE National is joining us at the Madison Marriott West this year. We hope you can join us Oct. 15-17 and make sure your engineering staff is there.

The full agenda and registration can be found here.

Education grant aimed at student debt relief

The Results Broadcasting Scholarship is now the Results Education Grant, which will provide $1,000 in debt relief to broadcasters who are paying off their student debt. Among other criteria, applicants must be employed with a broadcaster in Wisconsin for at least a year.

Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 1 and the grant will be awarded at the WBA Summer Conference.

In the meantime, applications are now being accepted for our four student scholarships, including the new David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship. Applications are due Nov. 1. Details and the application can be found here.

Sports Workshop returns to Miller Park

Those attending the Doug Chickering WIAA Sports Workshop at Miller Park in July were treated to some great stories from Brewers radio announcer Jeff Levering and new Brewers PA announcer and radio personality Mark Richards. We also got some insightful updates from the WIAA about the state of high school sports.

A highlight for me was running into legendary Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker. He and former WBA President John Laabs are both members of the WBA Hall of Fame.

Promote your podcast in our new directory

We just added a new feature to the WBA homepage to promote podcasts published by WBA member stations. If your podcast isn’t already on the list, be sure to submit it so we can add it. Get more details here.

Milwaukee area broadcasters visit Rep. Moore

A group of radio and TV general managers paid a visit to Rep. Gwen Moore in August as part of an effort to visit our DC representatives when they’re home in their districts.

The meeting with Rep. Moore was insightful and productive. Issues related to broadcasting were discussed along with talk about planning for the arrival of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next summer, which is certain to be a huge event for the city.

Finally, this is a busy time of year for anniversaries at the WBA. I just celebrated by 24th anniversary with the WBA, along with Liz Boyd (14 years), Linda Baun (13 years) and Kyle Geissler (2 years). Thank you to all our members who make it such a pleasure to work on your behalf. We’re a strong association, thanks to you.