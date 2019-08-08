Directory shares podcasts from Wisconsin broadcasters

A new directory on the WBA website catalogs podcasts published by Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations. More radio and TV stations are podcasting their programs and exclusive content to reach the podcasting audience.

The directory can be found here and it’s linked in the “For the Public” section of the navigation on the WBA website.

The search bar in the directory can be used to find podcasts by city, topic, or call letter.

The directory launched with 34 podcasts listed, but we know there are more podcasts out there. To submit your podcast to be included in the directory, fill out this form.