Changes coming to WBA events in 2021

Some big changes are coming to your WBA event schedule in 2021 which will affect the Winter Conference, State Legislative Day, and Student Seminar. While there are a lot of reasons for the change, we’re most excited about bringing more resources to the WBA Student Seminar. A key change is moving the WBA’s winter job fair and EEO sessions to the WBA Student Seminar. There are many more exciting changes to come. Read more here.

Successful push for passage of body cams legislation

Those who attended our State Legislative Day in January know that one of the key asks this year was for passage of a bill regarding the use of law enforcement body cameras. Those efforts paid off when both houses of the legislature approved the bill on a voice vote and Governor Evers signed it into law. A Legislative Study Committee overcame significant differences to create a bill that won the support of law enforcement, the media, criminal justice attorneys, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Your WBA supported passage of the bill this session so that the effort and remarkable outcome of the committee’s work could be realized. A really special thank you to everyone who pitched in. Read more here.

Zaragoza be recognized for contributions

Your WBA, and, indeed, all other state broadcaster associations, would not be what they are today without Dick Zaragoza. As our legal representation in Washington DC over many, many years, his contributions are difficult to enumerate. In addition to his tremendous service, he’s also a good friend! We hope you can join us at the Summer Conference in La Crosse this coming June to recognize his contributions. Read all about Dick here.

WBA members bring their voice to DC

Eighteen representatives of your WBA visited Washington DC at the end of February to make our annual calls to our representatives on Capitol Hill. The meetings were productive and positive. Your positive work in your communities helps us demonstrate to your representatives the value of broadcasting and your strong commitment to serving your local communities. Thank you to everyone who joined the trip and served as wonderful ambassadors of your WBA membership. Read more here.

Student Seminar

We had more than 140 students at the 2020 Student Seminar where we also handed out the WBA Student Awards for Excellence. We announced to the students our plans to add the job fair to the seminar next year. The announcement got a warm reception. Thank you to all the broadcasters who took time out of their weekends to spend time with our future broadcasters. Read more here.

CES provides glimpse of future

Your WBA was on hand this year as the future of technology was on display in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It’s always an eye opening show! We toured the show with Jacobs Media, which provided a broadcaster’s perspective on the new tech and what it will mean for listeners and viewers. This was the first year Jacobs provided and tailored a tour to NASBA members. I strongly urge you to follow the developments at CES. Numerous publications cover the event, including Jacobs Media which also publishes a podcast about CES. Check it out!

Your WBA has a lot coming up yet in 2020. We look forward to seeing you at the Walker Broadcast Management Institute April 14-16 in Madison, the WBA Awards Gala on May 2 at the Madison Marriott West, and the WBA Summer Conference June 17-18 in La Crosse. Your WBA team is excited to have so many opportunities to connect with you, our valued members. Stay safe and have a wonderful spring!