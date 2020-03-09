Broadcasters meet the future at Student Seminar

“It was a great seminar and helpful information.”

“I had a very eye opening experience and learned there are a lot of opportunities.”

“I enjoyed the variety of sessions.”

“I have been inspired.”

“The seminar was overall very beneficial.”

Those were just a few of the comments from more than 140 students who attended the 2020 WBA Student Seminar on March 7 at the Madison Marriott.

Another successful event can be attributed to the hard work of the WBA Education Committee in putting together an outstanding program, which featured, director, voice actor, film producer, and screenwriter, Phil Johnston. Phil was unable to appear in person. He presented a very interesting keynote via the internet.

I have the pleasure of being the chair of this active and hard working group of educators and commercial broadcast professionals. Another contribution to the seminar’s success is financial support from the WBA and the WBA Foundation.

Students chose to attend three of nine panels in the morning. Topics included: Campus Radio and TV Stations, Individual Feedback, Women in Broadcasting, Live Reporting for News and Sports – Advancing the Story and Understanding the Technology, Expanding The Reach Of Your Newscast or Radio Show, Marketing and Money, Podcasting, and Hiring managers ….What They Actually Want To See From You.

At noon, students participated in a session titled Putting Together a Resume or Speed Networking, which was patterned after the speed dating concept. Thirty-two broadcast professionals met individually in six minute intervals with students who could ask questions about any topic.

The afternoon luncheon concluded the seminar and was highlighted by Phil’s outstanding keynote address, the presentation of the WBA Foundation Scholarships to four recipients, and the 17th annual Student Awards for Excellence, which had 219 entries in 27 categories. View the list of winners here. Students from Union Grove, DePere, Lakeland Union, Minocqua, and Bay Port, Green Bay won awards in the third year of the high school competition. Future broadcasters from UW-Madison, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater, La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Marquette took home honors in the college competition. In addition, this year’s Leadership Award was presented to Andrew Haese from the UW-Oshkosh. The award is given to a broadcasting or broadcast journalism student of junior standing or above who attends a Wisconsin college or university and who has most noticeably developed and exercised effective and creative skills in leadership.

Thanks to our many sponsors and the panel moderators: Nancy Stillwell, Madison College, Brian Lucas, UW-Whitewater, and Pat Hastings, UW-Madison.

On behalf of the Education Committee, I would also like to thank Linda, Kyle, Michelle, and Liz for helping to ensure the seminar’s success.

We look forward to March 6, 2021 and another outstanding student seminar!

-Ken Beno, Chair, WBA Education Committee

THANK YOU TO THE FOLLOWING FOR MAKING THE WBA’S 2020 STUDENT SEMINAR A SUCCESS…

Ken Beno, Chair Education Committee

Phil Johnston

David Sanks

Michelle Vetterkind, President and CEO WBA and WBA Foundation

Speed Networkers, Speakers, and Moderators

Erik Bilstad, Good Karma Brands

Dave Black, WSUM

Evans Chronis, Good Karma Brands

Jared Clark, Mid-West Family

Herb Cody, QueenB Radio

Cutter, Woodward Radio

Randall Davidson, UW-Oshkosh

Sean Dwyer, WXOW TV

Dave Edwards, Dave Edwards Media

Brittney Ermon, WMTV-TV

Aleese Fielder, NRG Media

Sarah Gray, Morgan Murphy Media

Pat Hastings, UW-Madison

Andrew Haese, UW-Oshkosh

Shar Hermanson, Mid-West Family

Bill Hubbard

Nate Imig, Radio Milwaukee

Dayton Kane, Cumulus Radio Station Group

Kaytie Kelly, Woodward Radio

Mike Kemmeter, Woodward Radio Group

JT Koser, Koser Radio Group

Jessica Laszewski, WMTV-TV

David Lee III, WFRV-TV

Brian Lucas, UW-Whitewater

Luis Montoto, La Movida Radio

Lupita Montoto, La Movida Radio

Anne Paape, WKBT-TV

Patrick Pendergast, Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Kenny Perez, Radio Milwaukee

Gene Purcell, PBS Wisconsin/WPR

Ed Reams, WKOW-TV

Andy Riggs, Entercom Milwaukee

Joshua Rose, WFRV-TV

John Rowe, Cumulus Radio Station Group

Kevin Ruppert, WISC-TV

Greg Scalzo, Good Karma Brands

Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point

Michael Spaulding, Good Karma Brands

Nancy Stillwell, Madison College

Chuck Steinmetz, WITI-TV

Heather Storm, Woodward Radio

Colleen Valkoun, iHeartMedia

Don Vesely, WMTV-TV

WBA Education Committee

Ken Beno, Committee Chair

Dave Black, WSUM Radio

Randall Davidson, UW-Oshkosh

Sandy Ellis, UW-River Falls

Pat Hastings, UW-Madison

Terry Havel, UW-Parkside

Erik Johnson, UW-River Falls

Jack Kapfer, UW-Eau Claire

Brian Lucas, UW-Whitewater

Dean Maytag, WBA Foundation Committee

Jim Mead, UW-Whitewater

Mike O’Brien, WCLO/WJVL

Amy Pflugshaupt, WMTV-TV

Mike Schmitt, UW-Green Bay

Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point

Dr. Robert Snyder, UW-Platteville

Nancy Stillwell, Madison Media Institute

Justine Stokes, UW-Oshkosh

Don Vesely, WMTV-TV

Sponsors

Big Radio

Entercom Madison

Good Karma Brands

Heartland Communications

Hometown Broadcasting

iHeartMedia

Koser Radio Group

Magnum Media

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Midwest Communications

Milwaukee Radio Alliance

Morgan Murphy Media

NRG Media

Quincy Media

Radio Plus

WBAY-TV

WDJT-TV

WISN-TV

WITI-TV

WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV

WMTV-TV

WSAW-TV

WTMJ-TV

Special Thanks

American Awards & Promotions

Linda Baun, WBA Vice President

Liz Boyd, WBA NCSA/PEP Coordinator

Kyle Geissler, Director of Operations and Public Affairs

Madison Marriott West Hotel Staff

Greg Powers, Lake Land College

Joe Thomas

John McDonald, Studio Gear

Student award judges in Illinois

Congratulations to all educators, leadership award recipient, student award winners, and scholarship recipients

AND TO THE STUDENTS OF WISCONSIN FOR THEIR SUPPORT OF THE STUDENT SEMINAR!