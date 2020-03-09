Broadcasters meet the future at Student Seminar

“It was a great seminar and helpful information.”
“I had a very eye opening experience and learned there are a lot of opportunities.”
“I enjoyed the variety of sessions.”
“I have been inspired.”
“The seminar was overall very beneficial.”
Those were just a few of the comments from more than 140 students who attended the 2020 WBA Student Seminar on March 7 at the Madison Marriott.
Another successful event can be attributed to the hard work of the WBA Education Committee in putting together an outstanding program, which featured, director, voice actor, film producer, and screenwriter, Phil Johnston. Phil was unable to appear in person. He presented a very interesting keynote via the internet.
I have the pleasure of being the chair of this active and hard working group of educators and commercial broadcast professionals. Another contribution to the seminar’s success is financial support from the WBA and the WBA Foundation.
Students chose to attend three of nine panels in the morning. Topics included: Campus Radio and TV Stations, Individual Feedback, Women in Broadcasting, Live Reporting for News and Sports – Advancing the Story and Understanding the Technology, Expanding The Reach Of Your Newscast or Radio Show, Marketing and Money, Podcasting, and Hiring managers ….What They Actually Want To See From You.
At noon, students participated in a session titled Putting Together a Resume or Speed Networking, which was patterned after the speed dating concept. Thirty-two broadcast professionals met individually in six minute intervals with students who could ask questions about any topic.
The afternoon luncheon concluded the seminar and was highlighted by Phil’s outstanding keynote address, the presentation of the WBA Foundation Scholarships to four recipients, and the 17th annual Student Awards for Excellence, which had 219 entries in 27 categories. View the list of winners here. Students from Union Grove, DePere, Lakeland Union, Minocqua, and Bay Port, Green Bay won awards in the third year of the high school competition. Future broadcasters from UW-Madison, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Whitewater, La Crosse, Eau Claire, and Marquette took home honors in the college competition. In addition, this year’s Leadership Award was presented to Andrew Haese from the UW-Oshkosh. The award is given to a broadcasting or broadcast journalism student of junior standing or above who attends a Wisconsin college or university and who has most noticeably developed and exercised effective and creative skills in leadership.
Thanks to our many sponsors and the panel moderators: Nancy Stillwell, Madison College, Brian Lucas, UW-Whitewater, and Pat Hastings, UW-Madison.
On behalf of the Education Committee, I would also like to thank Linda, Kyle, Michelle, and Liz for helping to ensure the seminar’s success.
We look forward to March 6, 2021 and another outstanding student seminar!
-Ken Beno, Chair, WBA Education Committee
