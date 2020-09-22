Agenda available for 2020 Broadcasters Clinic, plans for 2021 announced

The 2020 Virtual Broadcasters Clinic is less than a month away and your official Broadcasters Clinic brochure is AVAILABLE NOW.
You won’t want to miss these three days of amazing sessions, featuring an appearance by FCC Commission Chair Ajit Pai
The virtual Clinic will run Oct. 13-15 and the brochure provides specifics about each session and speakers. Topics include:
- NAB Technology Update
- Implications of new cloud technology
- Working from home
- Preparing for new equipment and facilities
- FCC regulatory update
- The Internet at 50
- TV Repack recap
- Solo transmitter visits
- ATSC 3.0 and cloud delivery of ATSC 3.0
- Near field drone measurements of broadcast antennas
- What technology advances are in store for the future?
IMPORTANT: Dates changed for 2021 Broadcasters Clinic
The dates for the 2021 Broadcasters Clinic are being moved up to because of the scheduling of the NAB Show in October next year.
The 2021 Broadcasters Clinic will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 10 at the Madison Marriott West in Madison.
We can’t wait to see you there!
Broadcasters Clinic Sponsors
Broadcasters Clinic Partner