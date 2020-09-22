Agenda available for 2020 Broadcasters Clinic, plans for 2021 announced

The 2020 Virtual Broadcasters Clinic is less than a month away and your official Broadcasters Clinic brochure is AVAILABLE NOW

The virtual Clinic will run Oct. 13-15 and the brochure provides specifics about each session and speakers. Topics include:

NAB Technology Update

Implications of new cloud technology

Working from home

Preparing for new equipment and facilities

FCC regulatory update

The Internet at 50

TV Repack recap

Solo transmitter visits

ATSC 3.0 and cloud delivery of ATSC 3.0

Near field drone measurements of broadcast antennas

What technology advances are in store for the future?

IMPORTANT: Dates changed for 2021 Broadcasters Clinic

The dates for the 2021 Broadcasters Clinic are being moved up to because of the scheduling of the NAB Show in October next year.

The 2021 Broadcasters Clinic will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 10 at the Madison Marriott West in Madison.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Broadcasters Clinic Sponsors

Cavell Mertz and Associates Cavell Mertz and Associates Gates Air Nautel Tuesday Lunch Shively Labs Thursday Breaks Tieline Wednesday Breaks, Exhibitor Breaks, Landyards YellowTec Wednesday Breakfast

