Chairman Pai to appear at virtual Broadcasters Clinic, agenda released

FCC Commission Chair Ajit Pai is scheduled to appear at the WBA’s virtual Broadcasters Clinic. The three day conference will take place online Oct. 13-15.

The virtual Clinic will include three days of sessions about the latest developments in broadcast engineering. Topics include:

–NAB Technology Update

–Implications of new cloud technology

–Working from home

–Preparing for new equipment and facilities

–FCC regulatory update

–The Internet at 50

–TV Repack recap

–Solo transmitter visits

–ATSC 3.0 and cloud delivery of ATSC 3.0

–Near field drone measurements of broadcast antennas

–What technology advances are in store for the future?

The full agenda and registration are now available to view here.

Pai is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Registrants will have access to all three days of sessions at a cost of $100.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard is a partner of the WBA for this event.