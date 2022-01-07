WBA Student Seminar returns to Madison as in-person event

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar is set for Saturday, March 5 at the Madison Marriott West.

The keynote speaker is Dan Shelley, Executive Director of the Radio Television Digital News Association. Previously, Shelley was Senior Vice President of Digital Content Strategy for iHeartMedia. Prior to joining iHeartMedia, Dan served as Senior Vice President at Interactive One, part of the Radio One (now Urban One) family of companies. Before joining Urban One, Dan was Director of Digital Media at WCBS-TV, New York. His career also includes many years in radio management. He was news director/assistant program director at WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Shelley will hand out the 19th annual “Student Awards for Excellence” during lunch, along with WBA Foundation Chair Al Lancaster and WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. In addition, the four recipients of the WBA Foundation Scholarships will be recognized at the luncheon.

The seminar begins with introductions and a brief orientation. Students choose from three of the options below during the morning, along with a two-hour Job Fair. the Job Fair is a new addition this year. It begins following the second session.

The morning sessions include the following choices: Kelsey Brannan, WSUM Radio, Madison, facilitates a Student Radio Roundtable, and Justine Stokes, UW-Oshkosh, leads a Student TV Roundtable. Terry Stevenson, Vice President, Seehafer Broadcasting; Don Vesely, General Manager, WMTV-TV, Madison; and Mike O’Brien, O’Brien Betterment, examine The Business of Broadcasting: The State of the Industry. Aisha Morales, Weekday Morning/Noon Anchor, WBAY-TV, Green Bay; Cruz Medina, Meteorologist, WBAY-TV, Green Bay; and Charlotte Deleste, Anchor/Reporter, WISC-TV, Madison; and Alexandra Rivera Grant, Editor of Diversity and Inclusion, Marquette Wire, discuss the Value of Diversity For Content Providers. Dusty Weis, President, Podcamp Media; Vanessa Reza, Producer and MMJ, WMTV-TV, Madison; and Pat Hastings, UW-Madison, describe Finding and Targeting a Podcast Audience. Improving and Protecting Your Social Media Brand features Tom Beckman, CEO and Owner, 28 Power. How To Improve Your Networking Skills is led by Jennifer Winding, Executive Recruiter/Talent Development. Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director, NBC 26, Green Bay and Kaitlin Sharkey, Sports Anchor/Reporter, FOX32 Chicago, highlight Careers in Sports Reporting and Play-By-Play. Jeremy Nichols, Chief Photographer, WMTV-TV looks at New Technology in News Coverage. Dani Maxwell, News Director, WKOW-TV, Madison, Tim Etes, Market President, iHeartMedia Madison; and Ben Jandt, Program Director, WIBA-AM, Rewind 921FM, U100.9FM, Madison, will review your Radio or TV Air Check.

Prior to lunch, the Job Fair will continue along with “Speed Networking,” featuring individual six minute “one-on-ones” with professionals in Radio and TV news, production, sales, social media, and entertainment.

This outstanding program was made possible through the cooperation of the members of the WBA Education Committee, with the financial support of the WBA and the WBA Foundation, and our sponsors.

Please check the WBA website for updates on panelists and speakers and for registration for the Student Seminar and Job Fair.

-Ken Beno, WBA Education Committee Chair