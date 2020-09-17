WBA says goodbye, thank you to Linda Baun

WBA Vice President Linda Baun heard from WBA members and friends of the WBA from across Wisconsin and beyond during a retirement celebration Wednesday on Zoom.

Baun’s last day is Friday.

Baun joined the WBA in 2006 and led numerous WBA events including the Broadcasters Clinic, the WBA Awards for Excellence program and Awards Gala, the Student Seminar, the winter and summer conferences, and numerous other WBA events including countless social events and broadcast training sessions. She coordinated the WBA’s EEO Assistance Action Plan, ran numerous committees, and handled administration of the WBA office.

