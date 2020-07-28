Baun to resign in September

WBA Vice President Linda Baun will resign from the organization in September after 14 years.

Baun joined the WBA in 2006 and led numerous WBA events including the Broadcasters Clinic, the WBA Awards for Excellence program and Awards Gala, the Student Seminar, the winter and summer conferences, and numerous other WBA events including countless social events and broadcast training sessions. She coordinated the WBA’s EEO Assistance Action Plan, ran numerous committees, and handled administration of the WBA office.

“Linda’s shoes will be impossible to fill,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Linda earned a well-deserved reputation for always going above and beyond what our members expected of her and the extra special personal touches she added to every event.”

“It’s difficult to lose somebody that has been such an integral part of your organization,” said WBA Board Chair Chris Bernier. “Linda has certainly been that for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The WBA is one of the best associations in America because of her efforts. Thanks Linda!”

Baun threw herself into all her events, but the acclaimed Broadcasters Clinic was an event she took special pride in. She worked closely with the Clinic Committee to put together a three-day show every October that draws broadcast engineers and exhibitors from throughout the country.

“Since 2006 Linda Baun has been the heart and soul of the WBA’s Broadcasters Clinic,” said Broadcasters Clinic Committee Chair Kent Aschenbrenner. “With genuine passion she orchestrated this multiple award-winning event. It was my pleasure and honor to serve on the Clinic Committee with Linda leading the way.”

Many broadcasters from across Wisconsin know Linda from her work on the WBA Awards for Excellence which draws between 1,500 and 1,700 entries every year and culminates with hundreds of broadcasters attending the huge WBA Awards Gala.

“Linda has done an incredible job of keeping us organized and on task to meet our deadlines,” said WBA Awards Committee Chair Kelly Radandt. “Her passion for the industry is evident in everything she does for the gala, down to putting in some very late nights to get the job done. She will be sorely missed.”

Baun also spearheaded the WBA Student Seminar which draws broadcasting students from across Wisconsin for a day of training, networking, awards, and recognition. She worked closely with the WBA’s Education Committee on the annual event.

“The student seminar would not have been a success without her, and I am going to miss her expertise in organizing the event each year,” said WBA Education Committee Chair Ken Beno. “She was dedicated to excellence for the WBA. It was an honor to work with her. Linda, I wish you well. Thanks for all of your help and for being a friend.”

Baun said she’s enjoyed her career in broadcasting.

“Who knew that working at a college station, a small-town radio station doing farm reports and logs, could lead me to a Christian station, the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and ultimately to the WBA?” Baun said. “Thank you for the opportunities and allowing me to be a part of your teams. It is my pleasure to be a part of the broadcasting industry to which we all serve.”

Baun will be moving to Indiana to be closer to her family.

“Linda is a dear friend whose presence I will miss in the WBA office more than I can say,“ Vetterkind said. “Linda and Terry will always be a part of the WBA family.”

Baun’s last day will be determined at a later date.