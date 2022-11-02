WBA making plans for the future

Thank you to all the broadcasters who made this year’s two WBA Foundation political debates a success! We’re grateful to all the stations that aired these important broadcasts, and we’re particularly grateful to the stations that hosted them. Milwaukee PBS hosted the U.S. Senate debate and WISC-TV in Madison hosted the gubernatorial debate, with teams for both debates coming from radio and TV stations across the state. It’s a wonderful demonstration of the vital services you provide to your communities every day.

We’ve also just wrapped up another successful Broadcasters Clinic in Madison with more than 230 total attendees (from 25 states) and more than 50 exhibitors. This award-winning event continues to be an important show for broadcast engineers and the vendors who serve them. Thank you to the fabulous Broadcasters Clinic Committee for your excellent work on this. You continue to put Wisconsin on the map!

Updated Strategic Plan

Your WBA Board recently held a long-term strategy planning session. The last five-year plan from the board targeted goals toward 2020, so it was time to take a fresh look at what your WBA should focus on over the coming years.

The facilitator-led session lasted several hours and generated a huge variety of ideas that are currently being studied and reviewed. Board members have more work to do before a final plan is approved. I can tell you that your WBA Board of Directors has some exceptionally insightful ideas to help broadcasters face the greatest challenges they see for the future, while maintaining the popular services we currently provide. There was a tremendous amount of positive energy and lots of exciting ideas in the room.

In the coming months and years, you, our valued WBA members, will start to see the outcome from these important brainstorming sessions.

Plan to attend State Legislative Day

One of the most important activities you can participate in as a WBA member is being a part of State Legislative Day. We’ll be making calls at the Capitol in Madison on Jan. 18.

If you’ve never been to a State Legislative Day, please consider attending. We’ll make sure you have all the information you need to have successful calls with your lawmakers. If you just want to come to see what it’s all about, you can do that too. We can assign you to go on calls with a broadcaster who’s familiar with making these calls.

Making these connections with your local lawmakers is critical to making sure broadcasters are heard when state lawmakers are taking up issues that could affect your service to their local communities.

If you’re interested in participating, contact Kyle at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org. If you’ve participated in the past, watch your inbox for more details soon.

Finally, we’re coming upon the time of year when your community service goes into overdrive. Thank you all so very much for all your holiday-related efforts. The holidays are the perfect time to show your audiences your community spirit.

Wishing you all a safe, fun, and restful holiday season!

Michelle Vetterkind

WBA President and CEO