WBA Foundation Debate shows voters differences between Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates

Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels debated Friday night in Madison at a one-hour televised event sponsored by the WBA Foundation with support from the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Counties Association. It was aired live or delayed by more than 70 television and radio stations throughout the state. The debate was also shown live on national network C-SPAN and Wisconsin public affairs cable network WisconsinEye and it was streamed on numerous web platforms. It’s also available here.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team which will provide background research to the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs. These resources can be found here:

https://debate.wi-broadcasters.org/governor-debate/

The debate involved broadcasters from across Wisconsin and was produced at Milwaukee PBS. It was moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. The question team was:

Amy DuPont, Anchor/Reporter, WKBT-TV, La Crosse

Frederica Freyberg, News Director, PBS Wisconsin, Madison

Dan Hagen, Evening Anchor, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander

Dr. Ken Harris, Truth in the Afternoon, WGKB Radio, Milwaukee

Victor Jacobo, Reporter, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Michele McCormack, Anchor/Reporter, WFRV-TV, Green Bay

The data team was:

Jonathan Krause, Director of Multimedia Journalism, Woodward Radio Group, Appleton

Jaymes Langrehr, Digital Content Manager, WISC-TV, Madison

Juliana Tornabene, Executive Producer-Digital Content, WMTV-TV, Madison

The candidates debated numerous issues including inflation, election security, guns, shared revenue, the environment, education, parole, and abortion.

The debate will be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations and will also be available online soon at the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum website.

The WBA Foundation also hosted a debate between U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Oct. 7. It will air delayed by television and radio stations throughout the state and is available to view here.

Election Day is Nov. 8.