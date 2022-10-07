U.S. Senate candidates trade ideas in WBA Foundation Debate

U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes debated Friday night in Milwaukee at a one-hour televised event sponsored by the WBA Foundation with support from the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Counties Association. It was aired live or delayed by more than 70 television and radio stations throughout the state. The debate was also shown live on national network C-SPAN and Wisconsin public affairs cable network WisconsinEye and it was streamed on numerous web platforms.

The debate involved broadcasters from across Wisconsin and was produced at Milwaukee PBS. It was moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. The question team was:

A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief, WKOW-TV, Madison

Mark Leland, Anchor/Reporter, WLUK-TV, Green Bay

Kim Murphy, Anchor, WITI-TV, Milwaukee

Montse Ricossa, News Anchor, Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Dale Ryman, Anchor/Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Brad Williams, Anchor/Reporter, WIZM Radio, La Crosse

The data team was:

Michelle Baik, Weekend Anchor/Reporter, WMTV-TV, Madison

Emily Davies, Investigative Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau

Scottie Lee Meyers, Producer, Milwaukee PBS, Milwaukee

The data team, new this election cycle, is dedicated to sharing the resources and sourcing behind the questions asked during the debate. These debate resources, including links to source materials are available at: debate.wi-broadcasters.org

The candidates debated numerous issues including marijuana legalization, immigration, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The debate will be re-aired before Election Day on numerous Wisconsin stations and will also be available online soon at the WBA debate website.

The WBA Foundation is hosting a debate between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Madison. It will air live or delayed by television and radio stations throughout the state. Check your local listings.

Election Day is Nov. 8.