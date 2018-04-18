WBA, Jacobs Media provide digital strategy video series

The WBA and Jacobs Media are teaming up to bring members a video series aimed at helping stations build their digital strategies.

The first video titled “Digital Strategy for Broadcasters” is available now in the WBA website’s Members Only section and in the videos section of the WBA app. The videos are produced by Jacobs Media’s Digital Dot Connector, Seth Resler.

Check back every two weeks through August to catch the next videos in the series. We’ll tackle topics like analytics, social media, podcasting, and mobile app strategies.

This is a FREE service from your WBA.