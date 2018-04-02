Get the WBA member app

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has an app to serve its members throughout Wisconsin.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It’s also available on iPad.

Members will enjoy the following features:

–Push alerts for timely WBA headlines and information

–Calendar of WBA events

–A directory of stations and members

–A feed of all recent job postings

–Photos from recent WBA happenings

During events, turn to the app for special features:

–Key event information, schedules, and reminders

–Information about speakers and exhibitors

–Maps of the hotel and exhibitors floor

–A list of attendees

–Easy to fill out evaluation surveys

The app is only for members and event attendees. If you’re a WBA member, login with your email address. All users will be prompted to set up a password, but users will not have to login after your first time opening the app.

If you are an employee of a member station but don’t get emails from the WBA, you probably don’t currently have access to the app. Contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org to get access or with any other issues related to the app.