WBA awards competition begins today

Competition for the 2021 WBA Awards for Excellence begins today. Stations can now submit award entries through BetterBNC. All entries must be submitted by Jan. 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. CT.
For more on this and the other changes in this year’s program, check out this article from the WBA Awards Committee.
You can find more details on the WBA’s Awards for Excellence page and all the categories and submission instructions are available in this year’s awards brochure.
Good luck!
Awards committee unveils new tool for tracking award submissions
For a while now, the WBA Awards Committee has wanted to provide all of you with a simple spreadsheet template to track your awards submissions throughout the year. It should make for a much easier time as the deadline bears down on you. It’ll give any station or cluster a place to begin. It can be adapted to add or subtract whatever you want.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank Elwood for this simple tool. Use it. It works.
In the words of famed basketball coach, John Wooden, learn to master the 4 P’s-planning, preparation, practice, and performance. This will help with your planning and preparation part.
You can find the spreadsheet template at wi-broadcasters.org/awards-template/