WBA awards competition begins today

Good luck!

Awards committee unveils new tool for tracking award submissions

For a while now, the WBA Awards Committee has wanted to provide all of you with a simple spreadsheet template to track your awards submissions throughout the year. It should make for a much easier time as the deadline bears down on you. It’ll give any station or cluster a place to begin. It can be adapted to add or subtract whatever you want.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank Elwood for this simple tool. Use it. It works.

In the words of famed basketball coach, John Wooden, learn to master the 4 P’s-planning, preparation, practice, and performance. This will help with your planning and preparation part.

You can find the spreadsheet template at wi-broadcasters.org/awards-template/