A Waupaca radio station is back on the air with a new format after some equipment work following its sale.

WDUX is now WPCA and heard on 100.7 FM and 800 AM and calls itself “The Foundry.” The Active Rock format debuted Monday at 4:25 p.m. with Twisted Sister’s “I Wanna Rock.”

The station went silent in May for equipment work after it was sold by Laird Broadcasting to Tower Road Media. The other station in the group, WDUX-FM, switched to a Classic Hits format in May.