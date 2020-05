A pair of radio stations owned by Laird Broadcasting have been sold to a new broadcasting company.

Tower Road Media purchased WDUX-AM/FM in a deal that closed May 13. Tower Road Media is owned by Keith Bratel and Don Grassman who both live in the area.

WDUX-FM went on the air with a new format on Wednesday. The new station, “Lakes 92.7,” plays classic top 40 hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The station has a new studio and work is underway on WDUX-AM, according to Bratel.