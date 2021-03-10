Tenpas moves to middays on WHBY

Radio host Hayley Tenpas is moving to the middays timeslot on WHBY in Appleton.

“Focus Fox Valley” will air 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., filling the hours previously held by Kathy Keene’s “The Good Neighbor Show.” Keene will retire on May 28.

Tenpas has hosted Focus Fox Valley on WHBY since June 2018. She comes from an on-air career in television news. In 2019 Tenpas was awarded the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Best Online Personality.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this next chapter of my broadcast career, “ Tenpas said. “A 5-year-old Hayley once called into the Good Neighbor Show. I grew up listening to WHBY and now am so proud to be part of this team. I am honored to fill this part of the day with conversations highlighting the best of the Fox Valley. I can’t thank Kathy enough for her time and dedication to radio. It’s hard to imagine WHBY without Kathy’s voice, but I hope that Focus Fox Valley can provide opportunities for all of us to be good neighbors to one another.”

“Focus Fox Valley” will continue to provide community-minded conversation to the listeners of WHBY. The topics discussed will be informative, fun, community driven and will put an emphasis on the people and organizations that help the Fox Valley thrive.

This programming change starts June 1.