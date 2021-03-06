Keene to retire as WHBY’s Good Neighbor

After 40 years behind the microphone, WHBY’s Good Neighbor Kathy Keene is announcing her retirement.

Keene joined Woodward Communications in January 1981. In September of that same year she became the host of the Good Neighbor Show on WHBY.

During her time in broadcast Keene was awarded the Social and Digital Media “Best Personality” award at the 2016 WBA Awards. In 2018 she was named a Local Broadcast Legend by the WBA.

“Time has come for me to leave my career in radio. It’s been 40 years and it’s been a great 40 years, let me tell you. I have met so many wonderful people along the way,” Keene said Friday during her show. “I have spoken with thousands of people; authors, teachers, historians, community leaders, artists and entertainers, experts in every imaginable field. And you, the Good Neighbor listeners have always been a large part of the essence of the show. And I will miss you.”

Kathy’s final broadcast will be Friday, May 28.