Station of the Year winners offer acceptance speeches

The winners of the 2019 WBA Station of the Year awards are offering their acceptance speeches via video.

You can find the full list of winners here:

Webpage with links to winning entries

Downloadable PDF

The awards were given in an online awards presentation on Facebook Live over three days, with hosts WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind and Awards Committee Chair Emeritus and Hall of Fame broadcaster Lindsay Wood Davis.

The WBA Awards Virtual Gala is supported by WBA partner Wisconsin Army National Guard. Thank you!