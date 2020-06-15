Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Station of the Year winners offer acceptance speeches

Published June 15, 2020

The winners of the 2019 WBA Station of the Year awards are offering their acceptance speeches via video.

The awards were given in an online awards presentation on Facebook Live over three days, with hosts WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind and Awards Committee Chair Emeritus and Hall of Fame broadcaster Lindsay Wood Davis.
 
