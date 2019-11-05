Sanks, Jorstad retiring from WBA Foundation Board

Please join me in giving a heartfelt thank you to WBA Foundation Board Chair David Sanks and Vice Chair Laurin Jorstad for their outstanding service on the board.

David has been an active member of the WBA for more than 33 years. There’s no doubt that his leadership has left an indelible mark on the WBA and the WBA Foundation. We are so very grateful for his many years of service and wise, eloquent counsel. We wish David the best in his retirement and trust that we will continue to see him at WBA events.

Laurin’s can-do attitude has earned him a reputation as someone the WBA Foundation can count on to get things done (albeit, often behind the scenes). His megawatt smile lights up a room and his effervescent presence will be missed. Laurin plans to spend more time out of state visiting his children and grandchildren. Enjoy, Laurin!

Both Sanks and Jorstad are hoping their departures will make room for dedicated broadcasters who are currently in the industry to bring fresh ideas to WBA Foundation leadership. Your WBA Foundation Board will determine its next steps when it meets on Jan. 28.

Sanks’ farewell is included in his Foundation report in the most recent issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster.

29 states represented at Broadcasters Clinic

The WBA Broadcasters Clinic was a huge success again this year, drawing hundreds of broadcast engineers and vendors from 29 states and Canada. SBE National was on hand for Clinic this year. Thank you to all the attendees, vendors, and sponsors for making this such a valuable event. And a special thank you to our own Linda Baun, committee Chair Kent Aschenbrenner and the rest of the fabulous Committee. Read more here.

WBA represented at Radio Show, SMTE

Your WBA was on hand for the NAB Radio Show in Dallas and Small Market Television Exchange in Austin in September. We’re always excited to see our members at these important national events.

At the Radio Show we celebrated NRG Media Chairman and CEO Mary Quass who received the National Radio Award. Congrats!

WBA launches podcast with Hall of Famer

WBA Hall of Famer Bob Barry conducted hundreds of celebrity interviews during his amazing career in Milwaukee radio and he was looking for a place to share his best recordings. Your WBA just launched a podcast for Bob to do just that. “Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews” podcast is available most places you can find podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, and they’re also on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum website. New episodes are released each Wednesday. Be sure to subscribe and if you’d like to put any of these recordings on the air, you can! Just let us know. And trust me, you NEED to listen.

The podcast is funded through a donation from fellow Hall of Famer Terry Baun who is now also part of the WBA Foundation Legacy Club. Thank you, Terry, for your special gift!

Members are the voice of WBA

When there’s an issue important to broadcasters up for debate among lawmakers, they want to hear from YOU.

WISN-TV News Director Ben Hart recently provided testimony during a public hearing on a bill regarding police body cameras. Others, like Sean Dwyer (WXOW-TV) and Jim Murphy (WRJC-AM/FM), have also recently provided testimony.

These members, and everyone who makes calls at State Legislative Day, are representing all WBA members. For that, we thank you!

We hope to have a strong showing for the next State Legislative Day on Jan. 29. If you’ve never come before, please consider it. Lawmakers want to hear from their constituents, and that includes their local broadcasters. Call us or email contact@wi-broadcasters.org to get involved.

On behalf of Linda, Liz, and Kyle, your WBA Team would like to wish you a happy, safe, and relaxing holiday season. We can’t wait to see what the new year brings! As I seem to say repeatedly…..it’s never boring!