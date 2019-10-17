Broadcasters Clinic attracts hundreds from 29 states

More than 300 people from 29 states came to Madison this week for the 2019 Broadcasters Clinic.

The award-winning regional broadcast engineering conference started Tuesday and wraps up Thursday. The event included sessions focused on topics like new technology, security, regulations, emergency broadcasting, and the future of broadcasting. Dozens of exhibitors from across the county were on hand to meet with broadcasters and to participate in a reception and prize drawings.

SBE National was on hand for this year’s Clinic, holding a membership meeting during Clinic and hosting a dinner Wednesday night.

This year’s Clinic was dedicated to Gary Mach who is leaving the Clinic Committee after 35 years of service. He was recognized during the Wednesday afternoon sessions.