Planning underway for whatever comes our way next year

Like you, your WBA is working with a lot of uncertainty these days. And, it probably comes as no surprise that there’s a lot we don’t yet know about our 2021 events. That said, please know that we are making plans to hold all the events you’re used to, whether they’re in person or held online. It will be more important than ever to watch your inboxes as I’m sure we’ll have many announcements for you in the coming months as we are able to finalize plans.

It’s hard to grow accustomed to uncertainty, but we know you’ve all had a lot of practice this year. Stay tuned…

Student Seminar, EEO, Job Fair will be online

As you might recall from earlier this year, your WBA is making changes to our winter schedule, unrelated to the pandemic. The Winter Conference we typically hold in January is no longer happening, and the EEO session and job fair typically held at that conference will now be held in conjunction with the Student Seminar. We’re excited about getting the students involved in the job fair.

However, we’ve recently determined that the Student Seminar will not be held in person this year. Your Education Committee is currently working up plans for an online version of the event, with details to be announced soon.

Your WBA will offer an online EEO session and virtual job fair. The job fair will be like the one we held last summer (which was very well received). And of course, both will fit in with your WBA’s Assistance Action Plan for EEO Compliance. Details and dates have not been set yet but watch your inboxes. We will spread the word once those plans are made.

Broadcasters Clinic goes virtual

The 64th year of the Broadcasters Clinic was unlike any other. The award-winning three-day event we are so proud of was held as an online event Oct. 13-15 and featured an appearance by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Once again, we drew engineers from across the country who made excellent use of the virtual format to engage with each other and ask questions of our excellent speaker. It was a success!

Next year’s Clinic will be earlier than usual: Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 10. We picked the new dates to avoid competing with the NAB Show which will be held in October next year. We greatly look forward to getting everyone back together at the Madison Marriott West in 2021.

Insight Edge to continue in 2021

Your WBA has renewed our contract with Insight Edge Weekly in order to continue to provide you, our valued WBA members, with this popular service. The Insight Edge Weekly Advertiser Intelligence Service gives you access to the industry’s premier newsletter service giving you quick, useful, and current highlights of 14 key advertising categories: automotive, department stores, digital media, dining/grocery, electronics, employment, entertainment, financial, furniture, health care, media recap, real estate/home improvement, telecom, and travel.

If you’re not already getting these weekly emails from us, contact Kyle Geissler and he’ll be sure to add you to the list.

Remember your WBA Foundation for year-end giving

Your WBA Foundation promotes education for future broadcasters, public affairs activities, and preservation of broadcasting’s rich history in Wisconsin. Please consider supporting the Foundation in your year-end giving. Every dollar supports the past and the future of broadcasting in Wisconsin. You can find a donation form on the WBA Foundation website.

And as we wrap up this momentous year (and that’s the polite term – ha), please know that your WBA is here for you. We realize it’s been a difficult year for everyone. Your WBA is looking out for you, and we expect that work to accelerate as we head into 2021. We know you miss networking with your peers, because we miss seeing you too! In the meantime, know that we’re also here to listen. Don’t ever hesitate to call us, even if you’re just looking for someone to chat with.

Your WBA is here through thick and thin, just as you are for your communities. Stay strong. Stay healthy. Have a blessed holiday season.