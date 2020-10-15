Ajit Pai visits Broadcasters Clinic

FCC Commission Chair Ajit Pai appeared at the Virtual Broadcasters Clinic on Wednesday to talk about issues at the FCC and take questions from broadcast engineers from around the country.

The three day conference is wrapping up today and covered topics including:

–NAB Technology Update

–Implications of new cloud technology

–Working from home

–Preparing for new equipment and facilities

–FCC regulatory update

–The Internet at 50

–TV Repack recap

–Solo transmitter visits

–ATSC 3.0 and cloud delivery of ATSC 3.0

–Near field drone measurements of broadcast antennas

–What technology advances are in store for the future?

The Broadcasters Clinic Committee would like to thank the attendees, the speakers, and the sponsors who made the event possible.