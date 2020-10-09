Midwest names new leadership in Wausau

Midwest Communications has named a new market manager for its Wausau stations and a brand manager for one of those stations.

Milko Villarreal, Jr. will take the helm at the five-station cluster as Vice President/Market Manager. He was most recently a consultant with International Business and Marketing in Laredo, Texas where he been since 2012. He is a long-time broadcaster and group owner, BLT graduate, and former NAB radio board member.

Brett Lucht, the group’s last VP/Market Manager, died tragically in July.

“I am thrilled to join Midwest,” Villarreal said. “The Wright family has a long-standing tradition of excellence in broadcasting. A heritage radio company who has embraced the new opportunities and challenges that digital content distribution and marketing offer. Ideologically, and operationally I believe we are a very good fit for one another, and I look forward to making a positive contribution. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity with which Duke and Michael have presented me.”

“We welcome Milko to the family and look forward to many successful and prosperous years to come,” Midwest Communications President/CEO Duke Wright said. “His passion and desire to win are a great fit for our already positive Wausau operation.”

Villarreal will take the reins on Nov. 2.

Rusty James is returning to the Midwest Communications family as the new Brand Manager for WIFC. James was most recently the Vice President of Programming and Operations for Max Media in Norfolk/Virginia Beach. Before that he spent 14 years in Evansville, Indiana as the Operations Manager for the four station Midwest Communications cluster that included the legendary WIKY-FM.

James replaces Nikki Montgomery who recently shifted her duties to become the co-host of the Kallaway on the Rise morning show on WIFC.

“I am very excited to come back to Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications,” James said. “I can’t wait to work with the veteran staff at WIFC.”

“It was a delight to work with Rusty when he was in Evansville. He’s a winner,” Vice President of Programming, Jeff McCarthy said. “We are fortunate to retain his talents once more.”

James starts his work in this position on Oct. 12.