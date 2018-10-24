Instructional series complete: Seth Resler on Text Messaging

How can broadcasters use text messaging to expand their audience? This is the topic of the final video in a series produced through a WBA partnership with Jacobs Media. The series is aimed at helping stations build their digital strategies.
The tenth video in the series titled “Text Messaging Strategies for Broadcasters” is available now in the WBA website’s Members Only section and in the videos section of the WBA app. The videos are produced by Jacobs Media’s Digital Dot Connector, Seth Resler.
The other nine videos are:
- Digital Strategy for Broadcasters
- Creating Content to Attract People to Your Station’s Site
- Web Design for Broadcasters
- Digital Analytics for Broadcasters
- Social Media for Broadcasters
- SEO for Broadcasters
- Email Marketing for Broadcasters
- Podcasting for Broadcasters
- Mobile Apps for Broadcasters\
- Text Messaging Strategy for Broadcasters
