Grant takes new approach to supporting future of broadcasting

While the WBA’s scholarships continue to support students looking to start a career in broadcasting, one of our scholarships is changing to a grant aimed at helping young broadcasters who might want help paying down their student debt.

The Results Broadcasting Scholarship is now the Results Broadcasting Education Debt Assistance Grant.

Grant originators Bruce and Don Grassman are interested in helping those who have committed themselves to a career in broadcasting by providing $1,000 in student debt relief.

We’re accepting applications now through Feb. 28 and will recognize the recipient at the WBA Summer Conference.

Young Professionals of the Year

And…we have another first in this newsletter. We’re listing the first two Young Professional of the Year honorees. Heather Storm and Eric Bartos are the first two of six Young Professionals we will recognize ahead of the WBA Summer Conference where we will name one of the six as our WBA Young Professional of the Year.

Do you have a YP on your staff who you think should be honored next year? You can submit nominations anytime.

Fast turnaround on your survey answers

Thank you to those of you who responded to an online survey from Jacobs Media that we sent to our members. We wanted to know about the greatest challenges you’re facing regarding digital media.

The results of the survey were very clear: You want help with monetizing your digital efforts.

Well, we’re listening and so is Jacobs Media. Paul Jacobs is coming to Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 28, a day ahead of the Winter Conference, to make a presentation about monetizing digital. Jacobs Media is also going to focus on that topic in their columns and we will continue to work with Jacobs Media on other ways to help members with this critical topic.

Body cams likely to lead on State Legislative Day

We hope you will consider joining your fellow broadcasters on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Madison to spend time with our state lawmakers. State Legislative Day is part of our Winter Conference.

This year we expect to be talking to lawmakers about a bill that would set rules regarding police body cameras, which include new rules about the release of video recorded by these cameras.

If you’ve never joined us for State Legislative Day, we can team you up with broadcasters who’ve done it before. Getting to know your local lawmakers can be an interesting and enlightening experience. We encourage you to get involved. Contact us to learn more.

Making a Difference

Wisconsin’s broadcasters have a lot to be proud of and it’s made so clear during the holiday season. Please check this out to get a taste of what your fellow radio and TV station members did to make the season brighter for people in their communities. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised and countless hours were dedicated to making life better for the people of Wisconsin. Your generosity knows no bounds!

You might already be a member

As we wrap up the membership renewal season, it’s a fitting time to remind you that anyone who works for a station that is a WBA member is, themselves, a member of the WBA.

The WBA offers memberships for retired broadcasters, associate members, but of course, most of our members are the radio and TV stations of Wisconsin and all the wonderful people who work at those stations.

I hope you and your families and friends a safe, happy, and fulfilling 2020.

