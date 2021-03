The 2020 Student Awards for Excellence winners were announced at the WBA Student Seminar on Saturday.

The complete list of winners is available here.

Congratulations to all the winners! Great job!

Charlie Berens presented a keynote speech. Thank you Charlie!

Four scholarship recipients were also recognized, along with the WBA Student Leadership Award winner.

The WBA Student Seminar will be back at the Madison Marriott West in 2022.