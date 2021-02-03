UW-Stevens Point student honored as ‘true leader’

The station manager for WWSP-FM, the student run radio station on the UW-Stevens Point campus, will be recognized with the WBA Student Leadership Award at the WBA Student Seminar.

Alex Strouf was nominated by WWSP Faculty Advisor and General Manager Steve Suehring who said Strouf, as station manager, is motivated to become a better leader and motivated to achieve something more for himself and those around him.

“As a result of Alex’s leadership, the executive staff understands and respects each other’s strengths and job roles, working together to make the station better while learning and crafting their broadcast skills,” Suehring wrote.

Suehring said the COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for Strouf, but he exceeded expectations by providing relevant programming to listeners and encouraging staff members to create PSAs. He also made sure the station remained on the air and compliant during a campus shutdown and professionally handled COVID-19 cases that directly affected the station.

Strouf also handled budget-related challenges with high ethical standards of transparency with station staff.

“Alex regularly encourages and motivates those around him to achieve better for themselves and the radio station,” Suehring wrote.

“Being a great team isn’t about having a bunch of people that are the same,” Strouf wrote. “It is about people that can bring the best out of each other.”

Under Strouf’s leadership, the station has recognized by the mayor of Stevens Point as an important part of the campus saying, “If there’s anything that connects the rest of the city to the university, it is this radio station.”

“It is a fulfilling position that I am honored to hold and work alongside great students, professors, volunteers, and the community,” Strouf wrote.

Stouf will be recognized with the Student Leadership Award on March 6 at the WBA Student Seminar.