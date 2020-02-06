Director, producer to headline WBA Student Seminar

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Student Seminar is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Marriott West, Madison (Middleton). Director, voice actor, film producer, and screenwriter Phil Johnston will present the keynote address. Johnston, who is a UW-Madison grad, wrote the screenplay for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012) and “Zootopia” (2016). He is also an Emmy winning news reporter at KARE-TV, Minneapolis. Johnston is featured on a panel in the morning and will hand out the 17th annual “Student Awards for Excellence” during lunch. In addition, the four recipients of the WBA Foundation Scholarships will be introduced.

The seminar will begin with introductions and a brief orientation. Students will choose from three from the options below during the morning. Three interactive groups of no more than six students will meet with professionals in radio and/or television news reporting, sports play-by-play, and on-air radio. Phil Johnston discusses his “Experience in the Film Industry.” Dave Black, WSUM Radio, Madison, will facilitate a discussion of “Campus Radio Stations.” Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point, will talk about “Campus TV Stations.” Don Vesely, General Manager, WMTV-TV, Madison; and Mike O’Brien, O’Brien Betterment, will examine “Marketing and Money.” Shar Hermanson, Local Sales Manager, Midwest Family, Madison; Juli Buehler, News Director, WLUK-TV FOX 11 News, Green Bay; and Holly Chilsen, Producer/Anchor, WSAW-TV, Wausau will discuss “Women in Broadcasting.” Dominique Clare, Content Director, Midwest Communications; Cutter (Andrew Puyleart), Woodward Communications; Kenny Perez and Nate Imig from Radio Milwaukee; Andrew Haese, UW-Oshkosh student; and Pat Hastings, UW-Madison will describe “What Makes a Good Podcast Session.” “Expanding The Reach of Your Newscast or Radio Show” will feature Kaytie Kelly, Digital Content Coordinator, Woodward Communications, Appleton; Jeff Thelen from WSAW-TV, Wausau; and Andy Riggs, Entercom, Milwaukee. “Live Reporting for News and Sports – Advancing the Story and Understanding the Technology” will include a demonstration of “LiveU” by Bill Hubbard, Technology Survivor, and Kevin Ruppert, WISC-TV, Madison along with a multimedia journalist. A group of hiring managers will go over “What They Actually Want to See From You.”

Prior to lunch, two general sessions will run concurrently. The first explores “Putting Together a Resume” with Randall Davidson, UW-Oshkosh, and the second is “Speed Networking,” featuring individual six minute “one-on-ones” with professionals in tadio and TV news, production, sales, social media, and entertainment.

This outstanding program was made possible through the cooperation of the members of the WBA Education Committee and with the financial support of the WBA and the WBA Foundation.

Click here for more details and to register.