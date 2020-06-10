Broadcasters Clinic on schedule to take place in October

The WBA Broadcasters Clinic held every October in Madison is scheduled to take place Oct. 13-15.

The WBA’s No. 1 goal is to present a safe environment, perform a fan-tas-tic Clinic for broadcast engineers, and do what we do best!

Like our partners in the industry, the navigation to a new normal is not a clear path. However, as we come together to honor a commitment to the engineering and the broadcast communities, together, we can offer the BEST opportunities and the BEST WBA Broadcasters Clinic on October 13-15.

With a 64 year history for the Clinic, and to those we serve, we are moving ahead.

For additional information with regards to the Clinic, contact Linda Baun at lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org or direct at 608-729-1480.

We look forward to coming together in October.

Register here. Early bird rates in effect!