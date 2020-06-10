Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Broadcasters Clinic on schedule to take place in October

Published June 10, 2020

The WBA Broadcasters Clinic held every October in Madison is scheduled to take place Oct. 13-15.

The WBA’s No. 1 goal is to present a safe environment, perform a fan-tas-tic Clinic for broadcast engineers, and do what we do best!

Like our partners in the industry, the navigation to a new normal is not a clear path. However, as we come together to honor a commitment to the engineering and the broadcast communities, together, we can offer the BEST opportunities and the BEST WBA Broadcasters Clinic on October 13-15.

With a 64 year history for the Clinic, and to those we serve, we are moving ahead.

For additional information with regards to the Clinic, contact Linda Baun at lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org or direct at 608-729-1480. 

We look forward to coming together in October.

Register here. Early bird rates in effect!

