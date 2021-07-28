Broadcasters Clinic named ‘Best Educational Event’ by SBE

The SBE Wisconsin chapters and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has won an award from the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) for the Best Educational Event for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Clinic held in October 2020.

One nominator noted, “They have consistently put on a highly attended event that has a strong mix of classic material, cutting-edge tech, and hands on presentations. They really try to make sure the wide scope of what is part of an engineering gig these days gets covered. Every year they seem to innovate even more with the presentation too. Starting in 2019 the whole event is now closed-captioned. How cool is that?! It’s just the best event of the year in the area hands down. It was a shame to miss the hallway chats and lunch breaks with colleagues, but the information was just as good as any year and it worked!”

The 2021 Broadcasters Clinic will be held in-person on Sept. 8-10 at the Madison Marriott West. Registrations remain open for attendees and exhibitors. Find the agenda here.

The full list of 2021 SBE award honorees can be found here.