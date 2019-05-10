Wright, Koser join Legacy Club

Two WBA Hall of Fame inductees are joining the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation’s Legacy Club.

Duke Wright, President and CEO of Midwest Communications and Tom Koser, President and General Manager of Koser Radio Group, were named to the Legacy Club this spring.

The Legacy Club was formed in 1998 to provide a formal procedure and recognition for those who make bequests or agree to make bequests to the WBA Foundation in their wills.

For more information on how to join the Legacy Club, please contact Foundation President Michelle Vetterkind.