WPR to end ‘Old Time Radio Drama’

Wisconsin Public Radio is ending production of the long-running program “Old Time Radio Drama” citing concerns about racist and sexist material in the programs which were first recorded in the 1930s to 1960s.

“Despite significant effort by our staff over the years, it has been nearly impossible to find historic programs without offensive and outdated content,” WPR Director Mike Crane wrote in a letter to listeners. “And, ultimately, these programs don’t represent the values of WPR and The Ideas Network’s focus on public service through news and information.”

Beginning June 20 the program will be replaced by “PRX Remix” which showcases some of the best stories, podcasts, and documentaries from independent creators and the PRX podcast network Radiotopia.

“I want to thank our host, Norman Gilliland, and a number of other staff and volunteers who made the show possible every week,” Crane wrote. “You will continue to hear Norman on ‘The Midday,’ ‘University of the Air’ and ‘Chapter A Day.’”