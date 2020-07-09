WPR to air 3rd Congressional District debates

Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) is hosting two, live broadcast debates featuring primary candidates for Wisconsin’s 3rd District seat in the House of Representatives.

The first debate will air on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. and feature the Republican primary candidates Jesse Ebben of Eau Claire and Derrick Van Orden of Hager City. The second debate will air on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. and feature the Democratic primary candidates Ron Kind, the incumbent, and Mark Neumann; both are from La Crosse.

Ezra Wall, host of WPR’s “Newsmakers,” will moderate the discussions. The primary election is on August 11.

WPR’s The Ideas Network stations will broadcast the one-hour debates live on the following stations: 90.3 La Crosse, 88.3 Menomonie-Eau Claire, 99.1 Stevens Point, 89.1 Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 88.7 River Falls, 91.3 Highland, AM 930 Auburndale, 100.9 Marshfield, 91.9 and 101.3 Wausau, 90.3 Park Falls, and 89.9 Rhinelander.

The debates will also be streamed on wpr.org through a partnership with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and WIN Technologies of Eau Claire.