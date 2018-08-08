Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WORT Board President to join panel discussion on station safety

Published August 8, 2018

WORT-FM Board President Dave Devereaux-Weber will join a discussion about personal and station safety for broadcasters at the Broadcasters Clinic.

WORT was the scene of a shooting this weekend that left a DJ injured

Devereaux-Weber will appear at the Oct. 17 panel discussion at the WBA Broadcasters Clinic at the Madison Marriott West. 

The panel discussion will be moderated by WLUK-TV News Director Juli Buehler. Panelists also include RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley, Quincy Media Regional Vice President Tom Allen, and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Those interested in attending can register here or contact Linda Baun at lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org.

