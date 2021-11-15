WLUK-TV food drive generates 20K pounds of food

FOX 11 (WLUK-TV) in Green Bay teamed up with area food pantries to help fight hunger. “FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks” helped bring in 20,295 pounds of food among three area food pantries, along with $4,405 in cash donations.

“We are so thankful to all those who stopped by and donated food and money that will go directly to those who are in need,” FOX 11 Vice – President and General Manager, Jay Zollar said. “We are also grateful for all food pantries throughout northeast Wisconsin who demonstrate their love for others by gathering and distributing these items. This was a great example of people uniting to look around, see a need and help another.”

The drive-up donation sites were at the FOX 11 studios with Paul’s Pantry of Green Bay, Fr. Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh, and at Woodman’s Food Market in Appleton for St. Joseph Food Program, on November 9, 10, and 11, respectively. FOX 11’s Good Day Wisconsin featured live reports each day of the drive. Donations were dropped off from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.