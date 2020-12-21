WKOW-TV remembers long-time photographer

A long-time photographer at WKOW-TV in Madison is being remembered after more than 30 years in broadcasting.

Mike Kellogg, 65, died Friday with his wife Mary by his side after a prolonged illness.

Kellogg began work with WKOW-TV in the early 1980s after a stint with WXOW-TV in La Crosse. In addition to covering news in Madison and across the state, Kellogg’s assignments soon included following Wisconsinites to points across the globe to highlight their contributions to the military, medical science, and other fields.

Kellogg went to Somalia in 1985 with reporter Patty Nystuen as a Wisconsin group provided relief supplies to that war-torn, African nation.

In the spring of 1999, Kellogg joined with anchor Jeff Gillan in England and captured unforgettable, mid-air images from a Wisconsin Air National Guard refueling aircraft as it supported the United States’ effort to protect the besieged Kosovo region.

In February 2000, Mike joined reporter Monique Ming Laven in Rivas, Nicaragua, following Wisconsin doctors and documenting their life-changing treatments for children with club feet and other disabilities.

And just more than a decade later, Kellogg and his camera returned to Central America with anchor Diana Henry, showing members of a Verona-based organization address malnutrition among the country’s children with education and resources to improve farming practices.

Closer to home, Kellogg’s distinguished work was on display in countless news broadcasts, from major events at the state Capitol and the University of Wisconsin, to the monuments of Washington, D.C. as he and reporter Greg Neumann accompanied World War II veterans on a Badger Honor Flight.

Kellogg retired from WKOW-TV in 2014.

