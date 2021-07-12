WISN-TV wins Service to America award

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV is being recognized with a Service to America Award from the NAB Leadership Foundation.

WISN-TV was a finalist in large market television for WISN-TV Feeds the Hungry.

Within two weeks of the “stay-at-home order,” WISN knew they needed to find a way to feed the struggling members of their community. As people were being laid off, kids were also home from school without school lunches and there was limited food pantry access for the elderly due to the order. The team at WISN stepped up to the “plate” to help provide hunger relief. In partnership with the Hunger Task Force, WISN held two large fundraisers to feed their communities and help local businesses. With the April Milk Buyback and Thanksgiving Virtual Fundraisers, this local station raised more than $1 million for Hunger Task Force due to WISN 12’s efforts and partnership.

The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards finalists represented 20 states and 28 cities. During 2020, these 28 stations devoted a collective 3,528 hours of airtime to public service and provided more $43 million in funds and donations.

Winners were announced Saturday during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program.