WISN-TV raises $137K for Salvation Army

For the first time ever, WISN 12 and The Salvation Army joined forces for the ‘#RescueChristmas’ fundraiser. It provides toys, along with food, clothes, and shelter services, to children and families in need across southeastern Wisconsin.

From Dec. 7 through Dec. 20, the campaign was promoted both on-air and online to solicit donations from generous viewers. More than 1,200 donors contributed over $103,000. An anonymous donor contributed a $10,000 match to boost giving. Proceeds will be used to provide toys, meals, coats, hats, gloves, and shelter for children across Milwaukee and its surrounding areas.

“It’s truly inspirational for everyone here at WISN 12 to be a part of this special mission with the Salvation Army,” said Jan Wade, President and General Manager of WISN 12. “It embodies the spirit of the holiday season – everyone coming together, opening up their hearts, showing generosity, and demonstrating kindness – all for the greater good of others. As always, our generous viewers stepped up to join this effort and the outcome was just spectacular.”

‘#RescueChristmas’ also raised more than $22,000 through a partnership with the Winter Wonders holiday lights event at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park. Those who visited Winter Wonders from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 received a WISN 12 Discount and a donation was made by Winter Wonders to the ‘#RescueChristmas’ campaign for each vehicle attending the event. Winter Wonders donated more than $16,000 based on attendance during the WISN 12 weekend and an additional $6,000 was collected from Red Kettle donations by Winter Winders attendees.