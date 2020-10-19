WISN-TV hosts community policing panel

WISN-TV in Milwaukee hosted a panel discussion about the intersection of community and policing during the Social Justice Summit 2020.

The station collaborated with Nō Studios to bring together a diverse and dynamic panel for “The ‘Project CommUNITY Special: A Panel on Community and Policing” which aired Friday. The program was aimed at advancing a critical conversation about local and legislative solutions for building a more constructive relationship between law enforcement and marginalized communities.

“From those who enforce the laws to those who are impacted by them – this panel amplifies voices who all seek a similar outcome,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “It’s not a debate. We need change. We’re proud to partner with Nō Studios to help identify the best path forward for that change.”

Founded by Academy Award winner and Wisconsin native John Ridley, Nō Studios is a member-driven physical space and digital platform that began a discussion about social and economic equality in 2019.

“Nō Studios is dedicated to building community through art and activism,” Ridley said. “We are pleased to partner with WISN this year on our annual Social Justice Summit as we explore topics related to policing and community, voter suppression and the role of social media in contemporary discourse.” The Nō Studios social justice summit agenda, entitled Art Activated, can be found at nostudios.com/sjs-2020.