WISN-TV breaks food drive record

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV raised a record $301,002 for local families during its annual “Food for Families” campaign.

The station partnered with Hunger Task Force to hold the drive which was held online because of the pandemic.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to all who donated. We’re so impressed by the generosity of our community,” Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12 said. “Especially during the pandemic when times are challenging for so many people, viewers across southeastern Wisconsin really stepped up to help those who need it most.”

The drive was held from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25. During those two weeks, WISN-TV devoted coverage both on-air and online to promote donations through the campaign website where donors could “shop” on the website and fill their virtual cart with specific items to help feed hungry families.

“We would also like to extend an extra special thanks to Rexnord which offered a $17,985 matching donation and Wells Fargo Advisors which offered a $20,000 match during the campaign” Wade said. “From community members to the companies embedded in our neighborhoods, the spirit of giving is so strong in Milwaukee and our surrounding areas.”

The previous fundraising record was set in 2018 when $198,141 was raised. Since 2012 the partnership between WISN-TV and Hunger Task Force has raised nearly $2,000,000 thanks to generous viewers who helped provide food for local families over the holidays.