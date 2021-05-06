Wisconsin’s Native American communities share their priorities in annual State Of The Tribes Address

John D. Johnson, Sr., president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, welcomes members of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized Native American tribes and will deliver the 17th annual State of the Tribes Address to the state legislature from the Assembly Chamber on May 11 at 1 p.m. Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) will carry the address live on all stations and at wpr.org.

“I’m particularly grateful for the faith and confidence of my fellow tribal leaders. Speaking on behalf of the eleven tribal nations living within what’s now known as Wisconsin is a great opportunity and responsibility,” said Johnson. “My goal for the State of the Tribes Address is to help create a greater understanding of Native people, culture and traditions. I’m hopeful this helps clear a path for the next leg of our journey, where we work together to build a secure future for all who reside within Wisconsin. Without security for all, we all face insecurity,” Johnson added.

Johnson serves as the president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Lac du Flambeau Reservation covers parts of Vilas, Iron and Oneida counties. He also serves as chairman of the Voigt Intertribal Task Force. He’s been a task force member since 2014. The task force recommends policies to the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission regarding inland harvest seasons, resource management issues, and budgetary matters affecting treaty rights of the member tribes.

The State of the Tribes Address began in 2005 as an opportunity for the people of Wisconsin, constitutional officers, members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and legislature to understand the issues facing Wisconsin Native tribes and celebrate our common values. Each year the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council selects a governing member to deliver the annual address. WPR’s coverage reflects our commitment to providing a diversity of perspectives on life in Wisconsin, through our broadcasts, website and journalism.